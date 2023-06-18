South African delegation grounded in Warsaw leaves Poland

A South African presidential delegation, which was stuck at Warsaw airport after it decided to stay on board rather than leave without their guns, has left for Pretoria.

“The plane has already left for Pretoria in the Republic of South Africa,” Anna Dermont, the Chopin airport spokeswoman, told PAP on Sunday. She added that the departure had been planned for 0900 hrs, but was postponed to 0945 hrs.

The plane with a team of security agents of the South African president was detained at the Warsaw airport on Thursday.

“On June 15 the detention occurred at Warsaw-Okęcie airport of a plane with members of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security on board,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“The situation is the result of noncompliance with the standard entry procedures required by Poland,” the ministry wrote.

According to the Foreign Ministry, hazardous materials were on board for which there was no permission to bring into the country as well as people of whom the Polish authorities had not been notified.

“The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs made all efforts for the necessary preparations for the visit of President Ramaphosa to Poland,” the statement continued.

“There were three consultative meetings and MFA officials remained in constant contact with the preparatory team of the South African President’s Office and the South African embassy in Warsaw. The South African side was informed of all necessary formalities for the delegation to enter Poland and the required import permits.”

A spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard (SG), Anna Michalska, told PAP on Friday that the delegation had decided to stay on board of their own volition.

“The members of the delegation had guns with them, which they did not have permission to import, but they themselves could leave the plane,” she said.

Stanisław Żaryn, a minister in the cabinet office, dismissed on Friday accusations of racism, explaining on Twitter that the delegation had elected to remain on board rather than leaving the plane without their firearms.

“Important! The passengers on the plane from South Africa, which landed in Warsaw, did not have permits for the possession of weapons in Poland,” Zaryn tweeted. “They did not receive permission to leave the plane with the weapons. They decided to remain on board.

“Accusations of racism have been circulated against Poland in this matter. That’s nonsense,” Żaryn wrote.

The South African president arrived in Poland on Thursday from Geneva and subsequently flew on to Kyiv after meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.