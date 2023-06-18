Poland buys majority of grain surplus from farmers

Telus encouraged Polish farmers to sell their grain and take advantage of government aid including subsidies of PLN 3,000 (EUR 670) per hectare of wheat.

Poland has already bought around 60 percent of surplus grain to aid farmers affected by a large inflow of Ukrainian crops to Poland, agriculture minister has announced.

In a Sunday interview with a state-owned broadcaster TVP1, Robert Telus was asked at what stage the emptying of grain warehouses was before the upcoming harvest.

“Talking about the purchase of grain from farmers, there is… a light in the tunnel… nearly 60 percent of the surplus of grain in the silos … has already been bought,” he replied.

At the same time Telus encouraged Polish farmers to sell their grain and take advantage of government aid including subsidies of PLN 3,000 (EUR 670) per hectare of wheat.

He added that from March to May over 3 million tons of grain were exported from Poland.

Poland’s farmers have been suffering falling sales after vast quantities of cheap Ukrainian grain found their way onto the Polish market, bringing prices down and cutting domestic growers off from their regular sales markets.

The grain, originally designed to transit Poland underway to Africa and Asia, was allowed into Poland as a gesture of support to Ukraine, a major global grain producer, whose export capacities have been severely diminished in the wake of its ongoing defensive war against Russia.