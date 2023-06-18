Deceased family of four found in London apartment are Polish

The family of four whose bodies were found Friday in an apartment in the Hounslow district of west London are Polish. London’s Metropolitan Police released their names on Saturday evening, adding that they are not currently looking for anyone in connection with the case.

According to police, the bodies of 39-year-old Michał Włodarczyk, 35-year-old Monica Włodarczyk and their two children 11-year-old Maja and three-year-old Dawid were found.

﻿Police added that autopsies are underway to determine the cause of death, and relatives of the victims have been notified.

Polish president expresses desire to see Poles in U.K. return home

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has encouraged Poles living in the UK to return to Poland because its economy, he said, is growing quickly.

Police said they received a call on Friday afternoon from a person concerned about those living in a house on Staines Road in Hounslow, west London. Upon arriving at the scene and getting inside, officers found four bodies inside.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and the situation remains that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, we are keeping an open mind, and I ask anyone who believes they have relevant information to contact us as soon as possible,” stated Police Detective Linda Bradley.

The mother of Maja’s schoolmate, told the Sky News station that her daughter had been trying to contact her since Tuesday, but the woman had not responded to messages. She said that she thought the whole family had flown to Mallorca because they said they had spoken of a plan to celebrate Michał Włodarczyk’s 40th birthday there.