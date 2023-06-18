Polish family found dead in their home in London

The police said that they had received a call on Friday afternoon from a concerned individual about the occupants of a residence on Staines Road in Hounslow. Upon arrival and gaining entry to the property, officers made the grim discovery of four lifeless bodies inside.

Lucy North/PAP/PA

The bodies of a four-member Polish family were discovered on Friday in an apartment in the Hounslow district of West London.

On Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police released the names of the deceased and confirmed that they were not currently searching for any suspects in connection with the case.

The police identified the victims as 39-year-old Michal Wlodarczyk, 35-year-old Monika Wlodarczyk, and their two children, 11-year-old Maja and three-year-old Dawid.

According to the police, the relatives of the victims have been notified about the tragic incident.

Post-mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the cause of death.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond,” Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, policing commander in west London, told the media.

“I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can,” he was quoted as saying.

Detective Linda Bradley stated that the investigation was still in its early stages, and the police were keeping an open mind.

The police also urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact them as soon as possible. Bradley emphasized the importance of swift communication for those who believe they have crucial details.

