Polish air carrier flies first Dreamliner via polar route

The first flight by LOT Polish Airlines’ Dreamliner over the polar route took off from Tokyo to Warsaw on Saturday.



Owing to the Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to change part of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), the company’s aerocrafts can fly over the North Pole, LOT’s spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.

By choosing the polar route, the time of a flight from Tokyo to Warsaw will be reduced by around 1.5 hours, which translates into significantly lower fuel consumption and the ability to take more freight, he pointed out.

“Expanding the certificate also opens up the possibility of launching new, previously unavailable connections, such as direct flights to Honolulu, Hawaii,” he added.