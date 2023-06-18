Minsk regime revokes lawyer’s license of Polish activist’s attorney

Belarusian authorities have revoked the lawyer’s license of Alexander Birilov, the attorney who earlier defended Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist and activist with the Union of Poles in Belarus.



Belarusian court upholds pro-democracy activist’s 8-year sentence

Belarus’ Supreme Court loyal to the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime has upheld an 8-year sentence that had been handed down earlier to journalist,…

see more

The state attestation commission accused the lawyer of “insufficient professional qualifications.”

Birilov was just preparing for the trial of journalist Pavel Mazheika, a political prisoner who is awaiting trial in a detention center in Grodno.

During his 26 years of legal practice, he has gained extensive experience representing oppositionists in court.

The independent media in Belarus point out that many attorneys in the country who defend independent activists and journalists have been deprived of the opportunity to practice their profession in recent years.