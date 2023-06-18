Rival forces in Sudan reach 72-hour ceasefire

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAR) and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a new 72-hour cease-fire, said the United States and Saudi Arabia, mediators of the armed conflict, on Saturday.

The cease-fire will take effect from 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Sunday, according to a joint statement issued by the mediators.

The two rival parties agreed to refrain from seeking military advantage and initiating mutual attacks during the cease-fire, said the statement.

They also agreed to allow unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country, it added.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. noted that they might adjourn the Jeddah talks in case the two warring factions fail to observe the cease-fire.

On the eve of the new temporary ceasefire agreement, fighting was still going fiercely in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and the greater capital area of Sudan, comprising Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North, as well as North Kordofan and Darfur.

Crossfire zones in the greater capital area have been extending into residential areas this week. The SAF has intensified its airstrikes against RSF targets and warned civilians to stay away from RSF-controlled areas.

At least 17 civilians, including five children, women and elderly people, were killed, and 25 homes were destroyed on Saturday in an airstrike in south Khartoum, the country’s health ministry said.

Some residential areas in the western part of Khartoum and the central and southern parts of Omdurman were also subjected to successive shelling and air strikes on Friday and Saturday, killing 20 civilians and injuring dozens of others, according to local civil organizations.

The humanitarian situation remains dire in those embattled regions.

“I live in the city of Omdurman, where there is no water or electricity supply. Health care is also poor here. Most of the sick are not being treated and many pharmacies have been looted. Almost all the hospitals and schools here are closed,” said a student named Mohamed Youssif.

The Darfur region is also one of the main battlegrounds between the two warring factions. In El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, heavy fighting lasted from Friday to Saturday night.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which has left 958 dead and 4,746 others injured, according to the latest update by the Sudanese Doctors’ Union.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Friday that the health crisis caused by the conflict was “unprecedented” and that nearly 60 percent of the country’s health facilities were non-functional, with assets and supplies looted or destroyed.

The United Nations estimated that 25 million people, more than half of the country’s population, are in need of humanitarian aid and protection.