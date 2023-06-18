Acknowledging that Transatlantic and Indo-pacific securities are deeply interconnected, we were joined by Prof. Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski from the University of Łódź to discuss NATO’s opening of a liaison office in Tokyo, as well as security on the Alliance’s eastern flank.
Situation in Ukraine directly affects one in Far East: expert
