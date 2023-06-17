You are here
World Today: Russian nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

World Today: Russian nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

As the enigmatic Russian leader decides to play a game of nuclear chess in Belarus, we try to comprehend what’s the real reason behind his strategic move to place nukes in Belarus. To help us uncover the secrets behind tactical nukes and separate fact from fiction, we were joined today by Vladzimir Astapenka, Deputy Representative for Foreign Affairs at the Belarusian United Transitional Cabinet.

