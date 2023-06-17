World News: Ukrainian forces advance during the counteroffensive

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is pushing ahead yet both sides seem to be inflicting many losses. Meanwhile, the African peace mission has moved on to Russia’s St. Petersburg after their meeting with President Zelenskyy yesterday. Our correspondent Konrad Gorlinski is in Kyiv and has the latest. Meanwhile, in the U.S., President Biden is pushing for more gun control, and wants Congress to support him. To discuss this, we were joined today by Maciej Kożuszek, head of the International Desk at “Gazeta Polska” daily.

