Handball: Barlinek Industria Kielce advances to Champions League final

The handball team of Barlinek Industria Kielce defeated PSG 25:24 in the semi-finals of the Handball Champions League and will play for victory in this competition for the second year in a row.

The semi-final against PSG was a tight competition between Poland and France champions. At some stage, the team from Kielce was leading by three goals but moments later they were pushed back and experienced the worst moments in the match.

Just over a quarter of an hour before the end, Kielce’s players struggled with a shooting weakness, and for six minutes they were unable to score a goal. Parisians recovered from 20:17 to 20:21 when Daniel Dujszebajew’s shot from a distance gave the Polish champions some hope.

A few seconds before the final whistle, after the excellent intervention of Andreas Wolff, it seemed that the victory had been settled. Players from Kielce only had to make a few passes without losing the ball. This strategy failed as the Parisians intercepted the ball and with four seconds left they still had a chance to win the match. Fortunately, Wolff defended again providing Kielce with a second Champions League final in a row.

Polish champions will face SC Magdeburg which sensationally eliminated Barcelona, heading for a third successive triumph.

In tomorrow’s final the team from Kielce has a chance to win the second European Cup in the history of the club. They triumphed in the 2015/2016 season, defeating the Hungarian Veszprem in the final.