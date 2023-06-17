Italian coastguard rescues 96 migrants from sailboat in distress

Italian coastguard rescued 96 migrants around 100 nautical miles off the coasts of Roccella Ionica. The service released a video of a migrant rescue operation showing people evacuated from an overcrowded sailboat in distress.

Migrant shipwreck off Greece claims at least 79 lives

At least 79 migrants drowned early on Wednesday and hundreds more were missing and likely dead after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in…

see more

According to the coastguard, rough sea conditions made the rescue operation complex but with the intervention of a Frontex patrol boat and some merchant vessels that sheltered the boat from waves, the rescue operation was carried out safely.

All the migrants were in good condition and disembarked in the port of Roccella.

Last week’s shipwreck off Greece, killing at least 78 among hundreds packed onto a fishing boat, has shone a light once again on the deaths of thousands of migrants each year fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East.