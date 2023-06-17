This is the time to negotiate: African leaders tell Putin

A delegation of African leaders seeking to mediate in the Ukraine conflict told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that it was time to negotiate an end to the fighting, which they said was harming the entire world.

Ukraine tells African mission no peace talks till Russian withdrawal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine made it clear during a joint press conference in Kyiv that peace talks with Russia would not be…

see more

During the meeting in Moscow, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the leaders of African countries came with a very clear message that they would like the war in Ukraine to be ended.

“And we make this contribution with the greatest respect to both countries, respecting the positions that they have put forward but also believing that there is a common position that can emerge. A position that can lead to peace. And we do believe that this is the time for both parties to negotiate. To negotiate an end to this war because this war is causing a great deal of instability and harm to various countries around the world,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that it is crucial to open the grain export routes from Ukraine through the Balck Sea.

“It is affecting our countries. We would like to call for the opening up of the movement of grains across the Black Sea. So that whatever blockages there are, should be opened up and the grains and commodities must be opened up to the markets,” Ramaphosa noted.

South African President also mentioned children suffering from the conflict.

“Another issue that is related to this is the children who have been caught up in this conflict should be returned to where they have come from, their homes,” he said.

President of Senegal Macky Sall added that he was convinced that Russia was attached to the U.N. Charter.

The African leaders are seeking agreement on a series of “confidence-building measures” even as Ukraine last week began a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from the Ukrainian territory they occupy.

The delegation, which includes Presidents from Senegal, South Africa, Zambia, and Comoros, as well as the Prime Minister of Egypt, traveled to Kyiv on Friday, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.