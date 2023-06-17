Volleyball: Polish women’s team beats China in Nations League

The Polish women’s volleyball team defeated the favored representatives of China and regained their position as the Nations League leaders. The 3:0 victory over the Chinese team is the first over these rivals since 2018.

Volleyball: ZAKSA beats Jastrzębski Węgiel in “Polish” Champions League final

In the first ever Champions League volleyball final featuring two teams from Poland, ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle defeated Jastrzębski Węgiel 3:2,…

see more

The Chinese team was favored, especially after Poland’s poor performance in a match against the Netherlands, which the Polish team lost smoothly and quickly. Only very few believed that Polish players could stand up to the powerful Chinese national team, especially playing away against the deafening cheering of the local Chinese audience.

The Polish team played sensational in every aspect. From the first balls of the first set, they effectively deprived their rivals of the desire to play. Everything went well, the block functioned great, the reception was very good, and even the service caused some problems for the Chinese. It was a complete, sensational match against one of the best teams in the world.

The Polish team leads the table of this year’s Nations League with 20 points. They are followed by China and U.S. The next match – against the American team – is scheduled for June 28.