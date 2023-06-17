New chapter in the Polish shipbuilding industry begins: Deputy PM

“We want to invest in the shipbuilding industry. We have ambitions to build a strong Polish industry and strong Polish defense,” said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin. He added that the ships built in the Polish shipyard will serve the Navy in the Baltic Sea.

“We have the potential to rebuild those strategic branches of the industry that every country with a potential like Poland, a size like Poland, must have. That is why we plan to invest in the shipbuilding industry, we want to invest in other strategic industries,” Sasin said during his visit to the military shipyard in Gdynia. He also took part in laying the cornerstone for investments related to the implementation of the Miecznik (Swordfish) Program, which provides for the construction of three frigates for the Polish Navy.

Deputy PM pointed out that the government increases the allocation of funds for the defense. This year Poland’s budget will spend almost PLN 100 billion in this area.

Sasin also reminded that the recently created Polish Armaments Group merged production plants for the Polish army.

“We will invest in these plants and further investments can be expected in the near future,” he assured, pointing out that Huta Stalowa Wola steel mill received PLN 600 million investment.

A new chapter for shipbuilding

Sasin added that Poland would also heavily invest in shipyards, especially those capable of building new ships for the Navy.

“In the interwar period, Poland – having a much smaller coast than today – built a strong Navy. Today, we want to follow in those footsteps. We are beginning a brand new chapter in the history of the Polish shipbuilding industry, in the history of the Polish Navy,” Sasin said.