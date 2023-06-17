‘Trooping the Colour’ parade celebrates King Charles’ birthday

Britain’s King Charles III celebrated his first official birthday parade as sovereign on Saturday, riding on horseback to inspect soldiers in a ceremony that has been an annual event since 1760.

The parade, known as “Trooping the Colour,” comes just weeks after Charles’s coronation on May 6, another ceremony featuring soldiers marching in scarlet coats and bearskin fur hats in central London accompanied by military bands.

By appearing on horseback, Charles revived a tradition his mother, Queen Elizabeth, gave up in 1986 when she was 60.

In what is the British military’s annual tribute to the monarch, Charles was greeted by a Royal Salute and carried out an inspection of soldiers in front of 8,000 spectators, followed by his son the Prince of Wales, his sister Princess Anne and his brother the Duke of Edinburgh also on horseback.

The Queen and the Princess of Wales followed in a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.





Photo: Chris Jackson/Neil Mockford/Getty Images