Man charged with murder after Nottingham stabbing

According to the BBC, a man charged with three charges of murder appeared in court on Saturday, following a stabbing and an assault in the central English city of Nottingham earlier this week that killed three people.

According to the BBC, Valdo Calocane, 31, of no fixed address, was remanded in detention by magistrates after speaking only to confirm his name and give an alias of Adam Mendes.

He is accused of killing two university students, Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O’Malley-Kumar – both aged 19. Calocane is also charged with the murder of a third person, school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, who was also found stabbed in Magdala Road, following calls to police from members of the public.

Calocane has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder, relating to three members of the public struck by a van.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.”