“Russian warship go f* yourself” stamp voted best in the world in 2022

A stamp produced by the Ukrainian postal office portraying the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which was gloriously sunk at the start of the conflict, was named the best postal stamp in the world in 2022 by World Post & Parcel Awards, Ukrainian website Pravda has reported.

The stamp depicts a Ukrainian soldier standing on the shore, pointing his middle finger to a sinking destroyer-shaped ship at sea. Furthermore, a comment from a Ukrainian border guard on Snake Island, who reacted to the request to surrender by saying, “Russian warship, go f… yourself.” It was immortalized on video on the day the war began on February 24, this year, and has since gone viral on the Internet, becoming a symbol of valiant Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.

Although the narrative of the defense of the Border Guard station whose officers were allegedly murdered has been confirmed, the island has come to be known as the “Thermopylae of Ukraine.”

Significantly, the words were directed at the very missile cruiser Moskva. This one was sunk on the night of April 13-14, last year, as part of one of the major operations carried out by the Ukrainian army since the conflict began. This was not only a tactical triumph, as Russia lost a major ship, but it was also a propaganda success, demonstrating the aggressor’s helplessness.

Ukrainian postal provider Ukrpota was honored in the categories of “Philatelic Campaign of the Year,” “Postal Operator of the Year,” and “Best Postage Stamp 2022” at the annual World Post & Parcel Awards. Igor Smeljanskiy, President and CEO of Ukrainian Post (Ukrposhta), received the award for Industry Leadership. The stamp had a record print run of 5 million copies.