Polish plane emergency lands after death aboard

A passenger on a LOT Polish Airlines plane from the Greek island of Rhodes to Katowice, southern Poland, died during the flight on Friday, causing the airliner to make an emergency landing in Bucharest, Romania, a LOT spokesperson said on Friday.



The spokesperson said the passenger lost consciousness during the flight, and was resuscitated by crew members until the plane touched down in Bucharest, where a physician confirmed the death.

The remaining passengers were transferred to a terminal to await a replacement crew to fly the airliner to Katowice, as the crew had been deemed unfit to fly owing to stress caused by the situation.