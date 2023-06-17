Libya’s Khalifa Haftar supports an idea of interim government

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, have accepted a proposal to form a new interim government, posing a threat to the current administration in Tripoli.

The LNA asked two legislative chambers that have proposed new electoral laws to come to an agreement on a new government. Parts of Libya’s split political establishment have endorsed the committee’s suggestions, while others have rejected them.

It is unclear if they will finally constitute the basis for an election, and Tripoli Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah is certain to reject the formation of any new administration prior to an election.

Power struggle

Libya has had little peace since a NATO – backed uprising in 2011 and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions, though open conflict has mostly paused since a ceasefire in 2020.

Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity in Tripoli was installed through a U.N. – backed process in 2021 aimed at holding elections later that year – which were canceled because of disputes over the rules.

The eastern-based parliament, allied to Haftar, rejected Dbeibah’s mandate but the new prime minister it designated was unable to replace the Tripoli government, leading to a long political standoff.

Diplomacy has focused on getting the parliament and another legislative body, the High State Council, to agree on clear rules for an election to end Libya’s political deadlock.

However, moves by the parliament to amend the constitution, and by the committee to set out electoral laws, remain contested.

Critics of Libya’s political elite think they have little intention of staging elections that could remove them from power and are more concerned with control over Tripoli’s administration and access to state resources.

Since early last year, opponents of Dbeibah have attempted to use splits among armed factions in western Libya to force him out of power, but his military supporters have instead succeeded to strengthen their authority in the capital.

The governments of Egypt, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates have de facto backed Haftar and the LNA. Russia is Haftar’s most steadfast ally. Russia had deployed at least 14 MiG planes to the country, according to the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) in May 2020. Wagner Group, a private military contractor, and the LNA both supported the ideas.