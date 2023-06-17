Only 14 percent of Poles worried about further price increases shows poll

Rafał Guz/PAP

Fourteen percent of Poles are concerned about further price rises show the results of a recent survey.

According to the results of an Ipsos poll published on Friday, the number of respondents who are anxious about the increasing rate of prices has been falling since the beginning of the year.

At the moment, only 14 percent of Poles are worried about further price rises, while 45 percent say they expect the tempo of prices to remain at the same level, and 41 percent feel that the rate may decline.

Ipsos also pointed out that 66 percent of those surveyed said that inflation had been their main concern over the past year.

The study on the economic sentiment of Poles was conducted from May 11 to May 15, 2023, on a representative sample of 1,000 Poles.