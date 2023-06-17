Death of passenger mid-flight forces emergency landing of Polish plane

A passenger on a LOT Polish Airlines plane from Rhodes to Katowice, south Poland, died during the flight, causing the airliner to make an emergency landing in Bucharest, Romania, a LOT spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said the passenger lost consciousness during the flight, and was resuscitated by crew-members until the plane touched down in Bucharest, where a physician confirmed his death.

The remaining passengers were transferred to a terminal to await a replacement crew to fly the airliner to Katowice, as the crew had been deemed unfit to fly owing to stress caused by the situation.