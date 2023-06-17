Intel’s investment to boost Poland’s technological development, says expert

Thanks to Intel’s new plant, which is to be built in south-western Poland, the country will enter the league of states with the highest level of technological development, Pawel Kurtasz, head of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, assessed.



Intel to carry out largest greenfield investment in Poland’s history

It is a great moment, not only here for Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, commenting on Intel’s plan to invest USD…

The U.S.-based tech giant announced on Friday that it plans to invest USD 4.6 bn in its new semiconductor integration and testing facility in Miękina near Wrocław, aiming to create 2,000 jobs there.

“Entering the field of microprocessor manufacturers, or countries that produce them, is to enter an elite group. There are only a few such countries in the world,” Kurtasz told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“There has not been a single investment in our country comparable to this one in terms of expenditures and volume,” he pointed out, recalling that Intel already has its research and development (R&D) department in Gdańsk, northern Poland, which employs 4,000 people.

The factory near Wrocław, he emphasized, will contribute to the creation of an export surplus in this sector of the economy. “The [Polish] state will earn money thanks to it – it will have a positive impact on our export balance,” he assessed.

Kurtasz also noted that thanks to the huge investment, Poland would become “a critical partner for the United States.”