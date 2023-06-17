No volunteers in sight. Stoltenberg to chair NATO for the 4th time?

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was supposed to stay in office until the end of September, but left open the prospect that his term may be extended. It seems that the Vilnius summit, instead of approving a new head of the Alliance, will extend the term of the current one once more.

Stoltenberg’s term has already been prolonged three times and he is due to step down in September after nine years as secretary-general of the military alliance, which has assumed even greater importance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But NATO has struggled to find a successor who could win the necessary consensus among its 31 members, stretching from the United States through Europe to Turkey.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has openly expressed interest in the role, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been viewed as a serious possibility despite stating she is not a candidate.

Wallace is regarded as a long shot as many NATO members argue the post should go to a former prime minister or president to ensure it has top-level political clout, particularly when war is raging on the alliance’s doorstep.

Is Frederiksen a good candidate?

Many NATO countries have also stated that it is about time for the alliance to have its first female leader, focusing attention on Frederiksen, a Social Democrat who became Denmark’s youngest prime minister in 2019 and was re-elected last year.

Frederiksen described the idea of Stoltenberg staying on as “a really good solution”.

“I very much like my job and I intend to keep it. So no, I am not on my way to NATO,” she told Danish broadcaster DR.

While several countries, particularly in Western Europe, backed Frederiksen, others were unhappy since Denmark is falling far short of NATO’s aim of spending 2% of GDP on defense. Some, particularly in Eastern Europe, voiced worry that she would be the third NATO leader from a Nordic country in a row.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he would welcome an extension for Stoltenberg if there was no sign of the alliance uniting around a successor.

“If we don’t agree on a candidate for the succession, NATO will not be able to make do without a secretary general. So I am naturally in favour of an extension” he told reporters.

Asked about an extension for Stoltenberg, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen replied: “That option doesn’t sound bad to my ears.

Asked if he had been persuaded to stay on during a visit to Washington, Stoltenberg said: “I am responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except for one. And that is about my future. That is for the 31 allies to decide.”