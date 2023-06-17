Not the first time: journalist on Russia threatening to cancel grain deal

Senior Russian officials said on Friday the Black Sea grain deal could not be extended under current circumstances but that Moscow was working to ensure that poorer countries would not suffer food shortages when it ends. To discuss the current state of affairs in the matter, we were joined by Alexander Khrebet, a Kyiv Independent journalist.



Economic situation in Ukraine better than anticipated: expert

see more

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to resume sea-borne grain exports to help tackle a global food crisis the U.N. said had been exacerbated by Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two.

“It is not the first time that Vladimir Putin says Russia will withdraw from the deal,” our guest said, pointing out that the Kremlin’s behavior aims to force the West to ease the imposed sanctions.