Ukrainians make gains on three front sections, ISW reports

Ukrainian forces continued counter-offensive actions on at least three sections of the front on Friday, the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Saturday in its latest report.



According to the Ukrainian General Staff, effective operations were carried out southwest of Bakhmut in the Stupochka area, in the west of the Donetsk region in the Vuhledar area, and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Citing available footage, the location of which has been confirmed, ISW estimated that the Ukrainians had limited local advances in the Yahidny area near Bakhmut.

Russian sources, on the other hand, claimed that Ukrainian troops continued attacks to the northwest, west and southwest of Bakhmut.

In addition, according to Russian “war bloggers,” Ukrainians were said to have continued attacks on Russian positions south of Velya Novosalka in the Donetsk region and southwest of Orichov in the Zaporizhzhia region, and had achieved advances in the central part of the Zaporizhia region near the village of Hulaipolye.