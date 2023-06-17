Swiss village introduces “Selfie Fee”

Due to the enormous number of tourists who visit Iseltwald on Lake Biel, the village authorities have implemented a selfie charge. According to the Swiss radio station SRF, the village has been included in one of the Netflix shows. A single photo costs CHF 5 (~EUR 5).

People have been complaining about the high number of visitors who visit the village on Lake Biel since it became renowned thanks to the South Korean series “Crash Landing on You,” which airs on Netflix.

The series is about a wealthy South Korean woman who ends up in the mountains after a paragliding accident and falls in love with a North Korean officer. Some of the scenes were just shot in the picturesque village in Switzerland.

According to SRF, the village has been seeing record numbers of visitors since last year, especially Koreans who want to take photos on a small pier with a magnificent view of the lake.

“Chaotic scenes are playing out in the center, with buses bringing tourists blocking the road” the portal reports.

The local tourist office admits that determining the actual number of visitors is difficult, but Titia Weiland, the competent authority, thinks that “there are 1,000 visitors for every local resident living here” in the community of about 400 people.

The surge in tourism has given rise to logistical complications. The daily arrival of around twenty coaches often leads to traffic congestion at the village entrance. Despite the significant footfall, Iseltwald gains little benefit from the tourists’ presence, as they typically arrive, capture a photo, and promptly depart.