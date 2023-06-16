Poland beats Germany in football friendly

The match brought down the curtain on the 17-year international career of Jakub Błaszczykowski.

Poland racked up only their second football victory over Germany with a 1-0 win in a friendly match in Warsaw on Friday night.

A Jakub Kiwior header on the 31st minute proved to be enough on the night, although goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a number of outstanding saves to keep Polish noses ahead.

Regarded as one of Poland’s greats, the 37-year-old player started his career with Wisła Kraków before plying his trade abroad, most notably helping Borussia Dortmund win the 2010-2011 German league title.

The veteran player was given a standing ovation when he was substituted after 16 minutes.