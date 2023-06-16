Football: Poland victorious over Germany in Błaszczykowski’s last match

Polish footballing icon Jakub Błaszczykowski took to the field for the final time on the international stage for his country against Germany.

Błaszczykowski started the match, earning his 109th international cap, only eclipsed by Robert Lewandowski (141) on the all time list, and was substituted in the 16th minute. It was a deliberate nod to the number 16 squad number he wore for much of his career.

Błaszczykowski captained Poland when they co-hosted Euro 2012 and went to Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018.

It was an emotional send off for the twice named Polish footballer of the year. As he made his way to the sidelined he bowed to all four sides of the stadium and his teammates gave him a guard of honour.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior gave the home side the lead with a downward header from a corner in the 31st minute.

After a fairly even first half Germany dominated possession in the second period, and came closest to drawing level when Kimmich hit the crossbar, particularly after Poland took off several of their key players, including Robert Lewandowski and Sebastian Szymański at the break.

However, Poland, perhaps inspired by their departing former captain held firm and earnt 1-0 victory over their neighbors at the National Stadium in Warsaw.