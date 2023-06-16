Japan raises age of consent from 13 to 16

Japan has enacted significant reforms to its sexual crime laws, redefining rape and raising the age of consent to 16. Previously, the age of consent in Japan was set at 13, the lowest among developed countries. The reform, which passed unanimously in the House of Councillors, aligns Japan’s definition of rape with that of other nations.



Under the new laws, the crime of “forced sexual intercourse” will be renamed “non-consensual sexual intercourse.” The amendment expands the definition of sexual assault to encompass situations where consent is not given, beyond cases of physical force or coercion. Additionally, a new offense called “voyeurism” will be introduced to address acts of secretly filming sexual acts, intimate body parts, or underwear.

The existing ambiguity in Japan’s Penal Code has led to inconsistent court rulings and hindered the reporting of sexual assaults. The reform seeks to address these issues by explicitly outlining eight scenarios in which it is difficult for a victim to express non-consent. These include instances involving intoxication, threats, violence, or fear.

The statute of limitations for reporting rape will also be extended, allowing survivors more time to come forward. The limitations for “non-consensual sexual intercourse” will be extended from 10 to 15 years, and for “non-consensual indecency” from 7 to 12 years. Additionally, the changes impose penalties on individuals engaging in sexual activity with minors aged 13 to 15 if there is a significant age difference.

While the reform is seen as a positive step, advocates emphasize that it only addresses part of the problem. Deep-rooted societal attitudes towards sex and consent need to be addressed through comprehensive education and awareness campaigns. Survivors of sexual violence in Japan often face stigma and shame, making it difficult for them to come forward. Activists call for increased support for survivors, both financially and psychologically, as well as measures to prevent repeat offenses.

The reforms mark the first amendment to the age of consent in Japan since 1907 when the lowest legal age for sexual activity was established. The changes come after high-profile rape acquittals in 2019 that sparked national outrage and led to increased activism against sexual violence.