Ukraine tells African mission no peace talks till Russian withdrawal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine made it clear during a joint press conference in Kyiv that peace talks with Russia would not be entertained until Moscow withdraws its forces from occupied Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy’s resolute statement comes as African leaders arrived in Ukraine, hoping to mediate an end to the protracted conflict that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

African leaders arrive in Kyiv with peace plan, Moscow fires rockets

Zelenskyy stressed that engaging in negotiations with Russia while they continue to occupy Ukrainian land would only serve to freeze the war, perpetuating the suffering endured by the Ukrainian people. He reiterated the necessity for a genuine peace settlement, contingent on the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil.

While Ukraine remains committed to its own peace initiative centered on a Russian withdrawal, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to the African leaders to participate in an upcoming international peace summit. The African delegation, comprising leaders from Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, South Africa, and the Comoros, arrived in Kyiv amidst a barrage of Russian missiles. They are scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

The involvement of African leaders in mediating the conflict is significant, given that the war has profoundly impacted African nations through disrupted grain and food supplies, exacerbating price inflation. African countries have largely maintained a neutral stance in the Ukraine conflict, although some, such as South Africa, maintain friendly relations with Russia. However, most African nations have closer economic ties with the United States and Europe.

While the African leaders seek to establish “confidence-building measures,” Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive to repel Russian forces. The Kremlin has downplayed the prospects of meaningful peace talks, citing unfavorable conditions, but has expressed openness to external initiatives and a willingness to listen.