As the Ukrainian counteroffensive pushes onward, Kyiv’s forces are capturing scores of prisoners and weapons. A high ranking Russian general has been eliminated in a recent assault. In the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian operators located and destroyed two Russian radar and electronic warfare systems. Tune in to Friday’s edition of Military Mind for the latest update and footage from the front lines.
Military Mind: High ranking Russian chief eliminated as Ukraine pushes forward
As the Ukrainian counteroffensive pushes onward, Kyiv’s forces are capturing scores of prisoners and weapons. A high ranking Russian general has been eliminated in a recent assault. In the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian operators located and destroyed two Russian radar and electronic warfare systems. Tune in to Friday’s edition of Military Mind for the latest update and footage from the front lines.