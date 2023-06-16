Parliament passes amendment to Russian influence commission law

On Friday, 235 MPs voted for the amendment, five voted against, nine abstained and 211 did not vote.

The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, has adopted an amendment to the law establishing a commission to examine alleged Russian influence on Poland’s security.

The amendment had been tabled by President Andrzej Duda on June 2.

The commission law, which came into force at the end of May, prompted a storm of criticism, including from the EU and the US, owing to fears the commission could use its powers to exclude people from public office and bar opposition politicians from running in this autumn’s general election.

The presidential amendment, in a possible attempt to mollify the law’s critics, removed or watered down some of its more contentious points.

It stipulates that MPs or senators are excluded from sitting on the commission, and that the commission will not have the power to ban anyone from holding public office.

On Friday, 235 MPs voted for the amendment, five voted against, nine abstained and 211 did not vote.