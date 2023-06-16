Open despite China’s pressure: Badiucao’s Warsaw Exhibition

The Ujazdowski Castle Centre for Contemporary Art in Warsaw swung open its doors today, welcoming the public to the controversial and eagerly anticipated exhibition by Chinese dissident artist-activist Badiucao. Titled “Tell China’s Story Well,” the exhibition promises to deliver a deeply personal and critical perspective on China’s political landscape.

Previously, Badiucao’s exhibitions in Hong Kong, Brescia, and Prague were met with pressure from the Chinese government for cancellation. Nonetheless, Poland stands firm in its decision to host the exhibition, illustrating an act of outsized courage as described by Badiucao himself during today’s press conference.

Speaking to an array of international press, Badiucao acknowledged the bravery it takes for a country to host his exhibition in the face of relentless pressure from the Chinese communist government. Badiucao added, “It’s easy for the regime to use its propaganda apparatus to tell its side of the story, but it’s much harder to tell another story, the story of China through the lenses of the Chinese people who long for freedom.”

Badiucao drew attention to the plight of protestors in China who have provided him with significant inspiration, explaining that his art seeks to amplify the voices of those unable to express themselves freely. Despite being an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, the artist emphasized his deep love for his home country and its people.

His artwork, known for cleverly co-opting the visual language of communist propaganda, tackles a range of heavy themes, from the suppression of free speech during the Covid-19 pandemic to the forced cultural assimilation of the Uyghurs, and the censorship surrounding the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. This exhibition also highlights China’s unsettling alliance with Russia, particularly in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This latest exhibition in Warsaw serves not only as a platform for Badiucao’s unique art but also stands as a tribute to those who, despite significant risks, have had the courage to raise their voices against injustice. His multi-faceted work combines online campaigns with offline art forms, such as paintings, drawings, and audio-visual installations, providing an immersive experience that provokes thought and challenges narratives.

In spite of the exhibition’s provocative nature, or perhaps because of it, “Tell China’s Story Well” is expected to draw a significant crowd. As Badiucao’s art continues to gain international recognition, it also attracts scrutiny and resistance from those who feel threatened by its message.

However, as the artist himself said during the opening, quoting the last words of the doctor who blew the whistle on Covid, “a healthy society should not only have one voice.” This exhibition serves as a stark reminder of the power of art in challenging dominant narratives and giving voice to the silenced.