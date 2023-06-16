Reservoir to assist cooling of Zaporizhzhia NPP almost dried up

A reservoir in Ukraine that served to keep the adjacent cooling ponds of Europe’s largest nuclear plant filled, appeared to be nearly drained on Friday, following last week’s breach of a dam downstream on the Dnipro River.

Officials said cooling ponds of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant can be replenished using deep underground wells. The station could operate safely for “some time”, the head of the U.N. atomic energy agency said on Thursday, and the station’s six reactors are now in shutdown.

Filmed from the Ukrainian city of Nikopol which has frequently been shelled by Russian forces, the depleted reservoir also symbolises the ecological and agricultural issues Ukraine faces.

IAEA head visits Zaporizhzhia NPP following Russian destruction of Kakhovka dam

Russian forces captured both the nuclear plant and the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam shortly after dictator Vladimir Putin sent them into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The dam, part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, was breached in the early hours of June 6, allowing some of the 18 cubic kilometres of water it held back to surge down across a swathe of southern Ukraine.

It is unclear exactly what caused the breach, although Norwegian seismologists and U.S. satellites picked up what looks like an explosion. Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for blowing it up.