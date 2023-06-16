France probes Binance over money laundering allegations

The Paris prosecutor’s office has confirmed that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is facing a preliminary investigation over allegations of illicit client canvassing and money laundering. This represents yet another challenge for the crypto giant, following a series of international regulatory issues.



Binance.US suspends U.S. dollar deposits after crackdown by regulators

Crypto exchange Binance.US said on Thursday it is suspending U.S. dollar deposits and that its banking partners are preparing to pause fiat dollar…

see more

The investigation primarily centers around two accusations: the unlawful practice of a virtual assets service provider and serious money-laundering activities. Binance, however, assures its full cooperation with the French authorities during an on-site visit and affirms its commitment to secure user information, provided to government officials only under appropriate justifications.

Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, with 13 offenses. These include running an unregistered securities exchange and not preventing U.S. customers from using its platform, allegations which the company vehemently denies.

Zhao, a crypto billionaire, dismissed the French investigation news as “FUD” (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) a term used within the crypto industry to describe potentially negative news. He maintains that the news lacks validity.

Interestingly, Binance had claimed to have registered with the French market regulator in May of last year and expressed intentions to establish a regional headquarters in France. However, a group of French crypto investors lodged a criminal complaint against Binance in December, alleging that it misled the public and promoted its services prematurely.

On a similar note, the exchange announced its departure from the Dutch market, citing failure to meet registration requirements necessary for operating as a virtual asset service provider. Binance also sought removal from the Cyprus register of crypto asset service providers.

Adding to this, Binance Markets Limited, a U.K. unit of the company, requested to be taken off the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) register. The request was granted on May 30, leaving Binance without any authorized entities in the U.K., according to the FCA’s website.