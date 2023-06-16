MoD confirms another delivery of Korean tanks

In total, 28 K2 tanks have so far arrived in Poland.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Six more K2 Black Panther tanks have been delivered from South Korea, the Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

Last year, Poland bought 180 K2 tanks for PLN 5.8 billion (EUR 1.3 million). The framework contract signed earlier provides for the purchase of 1,000 of the vehicles, of which 820, ordered in subsequent stages, are to be manufactured under license in Poland.

The ministry wrote on Twitter: “Another consignment of modern weapons ordered from South Korea has already arrived in Poland.”

The six K2 tanks, which were unloaded at the port of Gdynia, will be handed over to the 20th Bartoszyce Mechanized Brigade.

In total, 28 K2 tanks have so far arrived in Poland.

Poland also ordered K9 howitzers, K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery launchers and FA-50 combat trainer aircraft from South Korea.