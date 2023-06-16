First commercial space tourism flight set for June

In a significant step towards opening the era of commercial space tourism, Virgin Galactic is set to launch its first commercial flight, Galactic 01, towards the end of June. The flight is to carry three members of the Italian Air Force for microgravity research purposes.

The announcement follows the successful completion of Virgin Galactic’s final test spaceflight in May, which saw the spacecraft, VSS Unity, reach an altitude of around 262,000 feet, marking the boundary of space as recognised by the United States. This mission, known as Unity 25, served as a final assessment flight and marked the company’s fifth spaceflight to date.

Virgin Galactic’s commercial space tourism service is a long-awaited milestone for the company, founded in 2004 by billionaire Richard Branson. The launch of Galactic 01 is not just a significant accomplishment in itself but also paves the way towards regular commercial flights.

This achievement follows several setbacks, including multiple delays and disasters during the spacecraft’s development, marking an era of perseverance and innovation for man’s journey to space. It represents a transformative moment in space tourism, following almost two decades of work and over USD 1 bln of investment.

The company plans to follow the June flight with a second commercial mission in early August, with the intention of hosting monthly commercial flights thereafter. It hopes to begin servicing its backlog of approximately 800 passengers soon.

VSS Unity, the company’s spacecraft, is designed to carry up to six passengers along with two pilots. As for the cost of experiencing weightlessness beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, the company previously sold tickets at prices between USD 200,000 and USD 250,000 each. In 2021, ticket sales reopened, with prices now starting at USD 450,000 per seat.

Despite the challenges and extensive investment, Virgin Galactic has remained resilient in its pursuit of commercializing space travel. This month’s planned flight is a testament to that determination and marks a significant milestone in making space tourism a reality.