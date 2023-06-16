Intel’s investment puts Poland on industrial map of world says digitization min.

"This is an investment in an area on the industrial map of the world where Poland has not been present so far,” said Cieszyński.

Intel’s multi-billion dollar plans to build a new Polish factory puts Poland on a new place on the world’s industrial map, Janusz Cieszyński, the digitization minister, has told PAP.

The American firm announced on Friday that it has selected Miękinia, a town near the south-western city of Wrocław, as the site of a new semiconductor assembly and test facility.

The USD-4.6 billion will create 2,000 jobs and thousands of supplier jobs, as well as temporary employment during the construction process.

In an interview for PAP Cieszyński said that Intel’s investment is “different from all those before”.

“This is an investment in an area on the industrial map of the world where Poland has not been present so far,” said Cieszyński.

He added that owing to the investment Poland will become part of the “global value chain when it comes to the production of semiconductors and processors.”

According to the EU, he explained, by 2030, 20 percent of world volume of semiconductors will be produced in Europe.

“It is impossible to implement such investments in only one place in Europe,” said Cieszyński.

“That is why we cooperate with a company that already has factories in Ireland and plans to build a large factory in Germany. Now, the next element of this value chain will be a factory that will be built near Wrocław.”

The government will submit an application to the European Commission for public aid for the investment, he added, so work on building the factory will start following the “decision of the European Commission”.

Founded in 1968 and based in California, Intel is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, and it has been present in Poland for 30 years.

The new factory near Wroclaw, combined with the existing production plant of the so-called a “new silicon wafer plant” in Ireland and a second facility in Magdeburg, Germany, will help create Europe’s first, end-to-end semiconductor integrated circuit supply chain, Intel said on Friday.