NATO meeting deadlocked over defense plans

A failure to reach consensus on new defense plans responding to potential Russian aggression marked the Friday meeting of NATO defense ministers. A diplomat pointed the finger at Turkey for blocking the progress of discussions due to disagreements over geographical references, including those related to Cyprus.



NATO ministers gather to plan the summit in Vilnius

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg commented that the ministers were making headway on agreeing to the new plans, the first since the Cold War, which have been spurred on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The plans were the focal point of a two-day assembly in Brussels.

This deadlock, however, is not terminal, as a resolution might still be reached before the mid-July NATO summit in Vilnius, the diplomat suggested.

These “regional plans” comprise numerous confidential documents outlining the alliance’s response strategy to a hypothetical Russian attack. Their creation signals a significant shift from NATO’s previous outlook, which disregarded the need for comprehensive defense plans due to engagements in smaller wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and perceived post-Soviet Russia as a reduced threat.

However, with the most brutal conflict since 1945 unfolding in Ukraine, NATO is emphasizing the necessity of having all planning in place in anticipation of potential hostilities with a major adversary such as Russia.

Moreover, NATO is set to provide countries with advice on fortifying their forces and logistics.

A senior U.S. official stated, “While regional plans were not formally endorsed today, we anticipate these plans will be part of a series of deliverables for the Vilnius Summit in July.”