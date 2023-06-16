African leaders arrive in Kyiv with peace plan, Moscow fires rockets

A delegation of African leaders began a peace mission in Kyiv on Friday, undeterred by what Ukraine said was a volley of Russian missiles intended to greet them in the capital. African countries have a vested interest in bringing the conflict that jeopardizes global food security to a close.

At least two explosions rocked the capital but Mayor Vitali Klitschko said they were caused by air defenses. He reported no deaths or big damage in the city but emergency services said four people, including a child, were hurt in the Kyiv region.

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has arrived in Kyiv for the first chunk of the peacekeeping mission of a group of African leaders that will reportedly also include a trip to Saint Petersburg tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MWYj8MwYBz

— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) June 16, 2023

The peace delegation, including leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Comoros, and Egypt, met defense ministry representatives ahead of talks planned later on Friday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stopover in Warsaw

Prior to their arrival in Kyiv, the delegation was in Warsaw, where they met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“Important visits by the Presidents of the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of South Africa. President Andrzej Duda presented Polish perspective on the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” tweeted the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

“The world must be united against brutal aggression of Russia against Ukraine and in defence of international law.”

Important visits by the Presidents of the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of South Africa.

President @AndrzejDuda presented Polish perspective on the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The world must be united against brutal aggression of Russia… pic.twitter.com/AGET0KnENG

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) June 15, 2023

Mission to St Petersburg

The leaders are due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday and, with Kyiv and Moscow courting the Global South, see a chance to mediate in a war that has hit African countries by disrupting grain and other food supplies.

“The mission is proceeding well and as planned,” the South African presidency said on Twitter after the air strike.

“The mission is proceeding well and as planned; we await the commencement of talks with President Zelensky which will be followed by a media engagement…”

~ Presidential @SpokespersonRSA

Vincent Magwenya#AfricanPeaceMission pic.twitter.com/NtVeVVt8ow

— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2023

The leaders are seeking agreement on a series of “confidence-building measures”, but Kyiv has said its own peace initiative must be the basis of any settlement and has launched a counteroffensive to push back Russian occupying forces.

The Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has played down the chances of meaningful peace talks with Kyiv. It says conditions for a peace process are not in place, but that it is ready to listen and is open to outside initiatives.

The African leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegalese President Macky Sall, began their trip by visiting the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, where Russian occupiers carried out executions, rapes, and torture, and international investigators are now collecting evidence of war crimes.

[PHOTOS]: African Heads of State and Government earlier visited the City of Bucha in Ukraine and participated in a commemoration ceremony at a civilian mass burial site where hundreds of people were killed at the start of the conflict.#AfricanPeaceMission pic.twitter.com/resvqUDN3b

— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2023

Missile attack during the visit

Sirens later blared in Kyiv and Reuters saw the leaders heading into a hotel in the capital to use its air-raid shelter.

Ukraine’s air force said it downed six “Kinzhal” ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles, and two drones.

“Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Putin “builds confidence” by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) June 16, 2023

Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential staff, said: “Whenever a high-ranking foreign delegation visits Ukraine, Russia greets it with a missile attack on our peaceful cities.”

Whenever a high-ranking foreign delegation visits Ukraine, Russia greets it with a missile attack on our peaceful cities. But the world already has a lot of evidence that Russia is a terrorist state. And taming it is a task for all mankind.

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) June 16, 2023

Peace proposal

A draft framework document seen by Reuters says the objective of the African leaders’ mission is to promote peace and encourage the parties to agree to a diplomacy-led process.

Those measures could include a pullback of Russian troops, removal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of the implementation of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant targeting Putin, and relief from the Western sanctions imposed on Russia, it indicated.

The document stated that an agreement on cessation of hostilities could follow, and would need to be accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West.

African countries have been hit hard by the fallout from the war, which has aggravated food price inflation and worsened existing hunger crises.

A Black Sea grain export deal has helped alleviate some of that pressure, though Russia has suggested it might quit the agreement. Among the measures that the African leaders could propose in the first stage of their engagement was an “unconditional grain and fertilizer deal”.