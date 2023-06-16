Jordan intercepts second Syrian drone amidst rising tensions

The Jordanian military announced on Friday that it had intercepted and shot down a drone from Syria, reportedly laden with weapons, marking the second such incident this week. The unarmed aerial vehicle was brought down within Jordan’s borders, according to a statement released by state news agency Petra.

U.S. vows to protect personnel in Syria following air strikes

The United States on Friday said they would protect their personnel in Syria after the U.S. military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed…

see more

This follows an event earlier in the week when Jordanian forces shot down another drone, on Tuesday, this one found to be carrying drugs. Jordanian authorities have held pro-Iranian militias accountable for these smuggling attempts, claiming that they are guarded by factions within the Syrian army. These acts are believed to be part of an operation targeting Gulf markets.

Despite these accusations, Damascus continues to deny any connection between its army and Iranian-backed militias involved in smuggling activities. Syria insists it is doing everything within its power to hinder such operations, including cracking down on smuggling rings particularly in its southern regions.

The incidents underline the ongoing regional tensions, as Jordan continues to face infiltration attempts from its northern neighbor Syria. The exact details of the intercepted weapons remain undisclosed by the Jordanian military.