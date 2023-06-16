S. African delegation sticks to their guns, refuse to leave airplane

A South African presidential delegation was stuck in an airplane at Warsaw airport after deciding to stay on board rather than leave without their undeclared guns, a senior Polish official explained.

The South African plane with almost 100 passengers on board stood on the runway for long hours waiting to depart on Friday while its pilots took their necessary rest period. Stanisław Żaryn, a minister in the cabinet office, dismissed accusations of racism, explaining on Twitter that the delegation had chosen to remain on board rather than leave the plane without their firearms.

“Important! The passengers on the plane from South Africa that landed in Warsaw did not have permission to carry weapons. They were not given permission to leave the plane with their weapons. They [decided] that they would remain on board,” Żaryn tweeted.

Accusations against Poland of racism are being circulated in this case. This is nonsense.

The Polish Border Guard (SG) confirmed on Twitter that the delegation had decided to stay on board of their own volition.

“The members of the delegation had weapons with them, not having permission for their import, but they were allowed to leave the plane by themselves. Passengers decided to stay on board till the moment when the flight will be continued,” the SG tweeted earlier.

The South African president arrived in Poland on Thursday from Geneva and subsequently flew on to Kyiv after meeting with his Polish head of state, Andrzej Duda, while his entourage stayed in Warsaw.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) explained later on Friday that the situation had occurred due to failure to comply with entry procedures.

“On [Thursday] June 15 the detention occurred at Warsaw-Okęcie airport of a plane with members of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security on board,” the ministry said in a statement. “The situation is the result of non-compliance with the standard entry procedures required by Poland.”

According to the foreign ministry, hazardous materials were on board for which there was no permission to bring into the country as well as people of whom the Polish authorities had not been notified.

“The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs made all efforts for the necessary preparations for the visit of President Ramaphosa to Poland,” the statement continued. “There were three consultative meetings and MFA officials remained in constant contact with the preparatory team of the South African President’s Office and the South African embassy in Warsaw. The South African side was informed of all necessary formalities for the delegation to enter Poland and the required import permits.”