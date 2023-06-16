Serbian court orders detention of three Kosovo policemen

A Serbian court ordered the detention and investigation of three Kosovo policemen on Friday, who were detained earlier this week in a border area in disputed circumstances.

Kosovo says the three officers were arrested inside its territory by Serbian officers who had crossed the border. Belgrade says they were detained inside Serbia.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Serbia’s southwestern city of Kraljevo said it had charged the three policemen with unauthorised production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.

“The judge for the preliminary proceedings of the Higher Court in Kraljevo ordered the detention of all suspects,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The detentions were the latest in a series of incidents that have led to unrest in the area and raised concern of renewed violence between Serbia and Kosovo.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti has demanded the release of the three, saying their arrests was an act of aggression by Serbia. Kosovo has banned all vehicles with Serbian licence plates from entering its territory.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić denied the accusations and accused Kurti of inciting conflict.

The United States and Britain urged Kosovo and Serbia to reduce tensions and called for the immediate release of the three Kosovo policemen, while EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borell has called crisis talks with Kurti and Vučić for next week.

Gabriel Escobar, the U.S. envoy tasked with mediating the Kosovo crisis, said on Friday that three Kosovan police officers “had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released”.