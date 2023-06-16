May’s core inflation rate down to 11.5 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 11.5 percent year on year in May and was down from April’s 12.2 percent, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Friday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 12.1 percent year on year in May, down from from 14 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 14.9 percent year on year in May, down from 15.3 percent in April.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 13.5 percent year on year in May, down from 14.3 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) amounted to 13 percent in May.