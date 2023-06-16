Extension for coal subsidies backed by majority of EU members: Polish minister

Poland’s climate minister said on Thursday that the majority of EU nations support a proposal that would extend the country’s support program for coal power plants.



The proposal would let member states prolong capacity mechanism support for coal plants by ducking CO2 emission limits, as a draft document seen by Reuters showed. Ministers are expected to vote on the proposal on Monday.

Climate minister Anna Moskwa told Reuters she had done a lot of work “with all the ministers who may be our allies”.

“Today, this is a coalition that gives us a majority”, she said.

The EU sets CO2 emission limits for capacity mechanisms in an attempt to steer countries towards supporting cleaner generation in their energy mix. The limit is 550 grams of CO2 of fossil fuel origin per kilowatt hour of electricity produced.

Poland relies on coal for around 70 pct of its electricity generation. Plants receive state support for providing baseload power, but that is set to end in 2025 when tighter EU emissions limits kick in for power plants receiving such support, putting generators out of business.

The document said capacity mechanisms already in place before July 2019 would be allowed to dodge this limit for a limited period if certain other conditions are met.