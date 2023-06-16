South African delegation stranded at airport due to possession of weapons

A South African presidential delegation stuck at Warsaw airport decided to stay on board rather than leave without their guns, a senior Polish official has explained.

The South African plane with almost 100 passengers on board stood on the runway for over 10 hours waiting to depart on Friday while its pilots took the necessary rest period. Stanislaw Zaryn, a minister in the cabinet office, dismissed accusations of racism, explaining on Twitter that the delegation had elected to remain on board rather than leaving the plane without their firearms.

“Important! The passengers on the plane from South Africa, which landed in Warsaw, did not have permits for the possession of weapons in Poland,” Zaryn tweeted. “They did not receive permission to leave the plane with the weapons. They decided to remain on board.

“Accusations of racism have been circulated against Poland in this matter. That’s nonsense,” Zaryn wrote.

The Polish Border Guard (SG) confirmed on Twitter that the delegation had decided to stay on board of their own volition.

“The members of the delegation had guns with them, which they did not have permission to import, but they themselves could leave the plane,” the SG tweeted.

The South African president arrived in Poland on Thursday from Geneva and subsequently flew on to Kyiv after meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.