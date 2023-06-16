Services should monitor Russians residing in the West: Czech President

Czech President Petr Pavel said in his recent interview for Radio Free Europe that Russians living in the West should be monitored, calling it “the cost” of the war waged by the Kremlin.



“They are members of a nation that is waging an aggressive war. I can sympathize with them, but let’s look back – when World War II broke out, it was the Japanese living in the United States who were also under close surveillance,” the President noted.

However, Pavel did not specify what this “strict monitoring regime” would consist of.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, more than 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent were forcibly relocated and interned in camps in the United States. Years later, Washington officially apologized for this and paid them reparations.

Ukraine ‘would strengthen NATO and the EU’

Pavel also spoke about the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, which “should give a strong response to Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

“I firmly believe that all leaders will understand that having Ukraine on board – both in NATO and the EU – is probably the only guarantee for ensuring stability in the region and at the same time strengthening both organizations,” he explained.