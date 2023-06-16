Intel to build $4.6 bln chip plant in Poland

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (R) and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (L) during a press conference in Wrocław to announce the investment.

Sebastian Borowski/PAP

Intel announced on Friday that it has selected an area near Wroclaw, western Poland, as the site of a new cutting-edge semiconductor assembly and test facility.

The investment of up to USD 4.6 billion will create approximately 2,000 jobs and thousands of indirect supplier and temporary construction jobs.

Intel pointed out Poland was chosen as the location for the new site for several reasons, “including its infrastructure, strong talent base and excellent business environment.”

According to the company, the investment “will help create a first-of-its-kind end-to-end leading-edge manufacturing semiconductor value chain in Europe.”

Intel, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading American brand and manufacturer of semiconductor computer circuits.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a speech during his visit to Wroclaw on Friday said: “We are pleased that the largest greenfield investment in the history of Poland is being led by Intel, a Silicon Valley legend known for its innovation.

“Chips and semiconductors are critical technologies in the 21st century and we are excited to expand Poland’s role in the global semiconductor supply chain and help to establish the country as an economic trendsetter,” he added.

Last October, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security announced sweeping revisions to its export controls.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies, an American think tank based in Washington, stated that the controls were “aimed at restricting China’s ability to obtain certain high-end semiconductor devices with potential military applications, develop and maintain supercomputers, and manufacture advanced semiconductor devices.”

According to Intel, “the recent global disruptions show the critical need to build a more resilient supply chain for semiconductors.”

“Intel supports the European Union’s goal to reclaim 20 percent of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity by 2030 and is investing in a global semiconductor supply chain that is resilient and geographically balanced.

“Intel’s investments in Poland and in Europe can act as a catalyst for further investments by ecosystem companies and for building and attracting the talent needed to support a thriving European semiconductor industry,” the company pointed out.