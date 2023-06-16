Europe’s center of gravity shifted to Warsaw: TVP World Director for ‘Kyiv Post’

Filip Styczyński, the Director of TVP World, praised Poland’s role in helping Ukraine during his recent interview with The Kyiv Post. He also underlined the country’s growing importance in the CEE region.



NEM Dubrovnik: TVP World’s debate on CEE region

see more

During the interview, Styczyński noted that “Poland has become a refuge for more than 2 million Ukrainians” without any need to establish so-called “refugee camps.” “Since the beginning of the war, we have sided with the Ukrainian people and internationally oppose the rotten compromises against the Russian terrorist state,” he added.

The director strongly emphasized that the ongoing war “has highlighted Poland’s role” in the region, also explaining why TVP World is the fastest growing English language channel in the CEE as it provides “news from across the [Central European] region,” which has been “characterized by freshness and lack of political correctness.”

“The Polish economy is also getting stronger every year. All this makes the position of our country grow and it is increasingly said that the center of gravity in Europe has shifted to Warsaw,” he pointed out.

Poland as CEE ambassador

Michał Kujawski, the Head of Current Affairs at TVP World, said he agrees as “despite the complicated history, partitions and wars, over 1,000 years old Polish state tradition made the country resilient, creative and truly unique itself.”

“Recently, Poland accounted for one percent of the world’s total GDP. The country’s implementation of small modular reactors as well as large ones and military investments will guarantee energy security and stability to the region. These all make Poland not only the entire Central-Eastern Europe leader but also its ambassador to the world,” he assessed.

Earlier this month, the New European Markets (NEM) conference held in Dubrovnik, Croatia, attracted hundreds of entrepreneurs from across Eastern Europe. Though there were diverse business topics discussed, one commonality held them together: Eastern Europe’s role in the region is expanding.

The article, originally published by Jason Jay Smart, Kyiv Post’s Special Correspondent, can be found here